March for Kindness

Students at Maplewood Elementary marched for kindness from their campus to Patterson Park on March 10, 2017.

The Austin ISD school has earned a "No Place for Hate" distinction for five years in a row. The parade had a "no place for hate" theme.

The school invited dancers, cheerleaders and band member from McCallum High School to lead students in song and cheers promoting peace.