Dozens of animals seized from Florence animal shelter

(Elizabeth Saab)
(Elizabeth Saab)

Posted:Mar 22 2017 03:13PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 03:38PM CDT

Williamson County Animal Control seized dozens of animals from a Florence animal shelter. 

According to WilCo Animal Control, 89 cats and one dog was seized from R.U.G. Activity Center Animal Shelter located at 383 FM 970 in Florence, Texas. The animals were transferred to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. 

An animal cruelty investigation began after a complaint was filed by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Williamson County Animal Control Unit. 

The animals are currently being evaluated. Their condition is unknown at the moment. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


