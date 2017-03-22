Senate OKs shielding landowners from rock climbing lawsuits

(Sonia Selvilla)
(Sonia Selvilla)

Posted:Mar 22 2017 04:47PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 04:47PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Senate has approved a bill protecting property owners statewide from liability for injuries incurred by people rock climbing on their land.

The proposal by Republican Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock now heads to the state House.

It immunizes landowners of liability when allowing rock climbing on their property, just as they currently are protected when permitting other activities like hunting and fishing.

Perry argues that Texas has "world-class rock climbing resources" but many landowners block access to people wishing to use them because of fears they could be sued for any injuries sustained.

He says limiting landowner liability on rock climbing injuries would allow Texas landowners to exploit a "new revenue streams" on their property.

   AP-WF-03-22-17 2056GMT


