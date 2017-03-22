Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for man impersonating a police officer

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a Impersonating a Peace Officer call on March 16, 2016 at approximately 11:44pm. According to the complainant, she was driving with a friend on FM 2001 near Goforth Road in Kyle, Texas when the driver of a pickup truck, described as a white or silver Chevrolet pickup with damage to the front left quarter panel activated red and blue interior lights.

The complainant thought that she was being pulled over by law enforcement in what appeared to be a traffic stop. When the occupants of the vehicle observed a male suspect wearing all black exit the Chevrolet pickup, they drove off in fear that they were not being stopped by law enforcement.

The pickup truck initially began following them but they stopped after the complainant made a turn off of FM 2001. The occupants thought that they observed a second subject in the pickup.

The Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying this vehicle and its occupants.

If you believe you have information regarding this case contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division or you may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477). Remember, you may also submit information electronically from the link on the Hays County Crime Stoppers website or by using the free smartphone application from any smart phone.

The application is P3tips.com.

Information leading to the arrest and indictment of criminal suspect(s) may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000. All calls are confidential and callers will remain anonymous.

You do not have to give your name and you will not have to testify in court.

Sheriff Gary Cutler wants to remind citizens that if you are unsure as to the legitimacy of a law enforcement traffic stop by an unmarked car to follow some simple steps.