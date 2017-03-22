Military and first responders honored at Rodeo Austin Local News Military and first responders honored at Rodeo Austin Military and first responders were recognized and honored at Rodeo Austin Wednesday night.

It was Navy week for the second week of the rodeo. Members of the Navy were at the Travis County Expo Center talking to people and they had interactive booth for people to go in and see what it’s like to be in the Navy on a ship. Those with the Navy said they really love having those kinds of opportunities to show the community what they are all about, and to say thank you for the support, especially in areas not near Navy ports where they work out of.

Also during the rodeo five new sailors were sworn in by Capt. Cassidy Norman. Capt. Norman a Lake Travis High School and UT alum who is an Executive Officer on the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier.

Capt. Norman gave the historical "Oath of Enlistment" to the five new recruits from Central Texas. This oath has been given to sailor entering the Navy since 1775.

Family and friends were in the audience, as well as other military members for the swearing in. The rodeo was free Wednesday night for all military and first responders as a way to honor them and say thank you.

"We sincerely appreciate the support we get from those back home. Especially for those of us who have hometowns like i do here in Austin, Texas. It gives us the confidence and courage we need sometimes in our difficult missions, it’s great to come back and be appreciated for what we do," Capt. Norman said.

Kayley Gilliland was one of those sworn in.

"It’s an honor honestly, as Americans we have more rights than we, we take for granted our rights, when you go these foreign countries you see sometimes those rights, they’ve got to be earned so it’s an honor to serve my country and do my part to get those rights that we deserve," she said.

Rodeo Austin goes through Saturday, March 25th.