CapMetro adds new rail cars to increase efficiency

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Mar 22 2017 10:01PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 10:01PM CDT

On any given weekday, you can count on the downtown metro rail station to be busy, especially during peak hours. This is what it looked like just after 5 pm.

“It's crazy that's why I waited for a later train,” said Robert Alvarado, train rider.

Alvarado rides the rail, but only every now and then.

“It's always hard to find parking, especially if you’re downtown coming to a conference or a convention. It's easier to take the metro,” said Alvarado.

Wednesday, Capital Metro received two more trains, which means, four more rail cars for their fleet. It's news riders like Alvarado find relieving.

“The new enhancement including these new rail cars will allow us to double our frequency from 30 minutes to 15 minutes during peak,” said Mariette Hummel.

The new cars came from Switzerland, made a stop in Galveston, and now to Cap Metro's North metro building.

“Metrorail is very popular among our riders, especially during commuter hours. So we are always looking to add frequency and capacity,” said Hummel.

Cap Metro will receive two more whole trains in April. They will test the new cars over the next five to six months to make sure they are safe....and then riders, expect some more frequency later in the year. Alvarado believes although more work needs to be done, It's a step in the right direction.

“I think it'll help to add more trains but also I think adding some additional stops. If that gets in the works, I'll be more apt to taking it on a regular basis,” said Alvarado.


