16-year-old Hays High School student killed in car crash

Friends and family are mourning the death of 16-year-old Brynn Aylor who was killed in a car crash on March 22 as she was heading home from school. Aylor was a sophomore at Hays High School.

Hays CISD released a statement on its Facebook page honoring Aylor. Another Hays High School student, junior Norah Wartenburg, and her mother Heather Wartenburg were also in the car and both were injured.

The statement from Hays CISD is as follow:

Our hearts are broken.

Today, we mourn the loss of a beautiful and precious member of our school district family – 16-year-old Hays High School sophomore Brynn Aylor. She was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon as she was heading home from school. Words cannot properly express our sorrow and grief. We pray for her family, friends, peers, teachers, and loved ones.

The devastating car accident on Jack C. Hays Trail has affected the district in too many ways. Heather and Norah Wartenburg, who were injured in the wreck, are also beloved members of our Hays CISD family. Norah is a Hays High School junior and her mother Heather is an active parent who is involved in many campus and district activities. We continue to wish them a successful recovery.

Let us comfort each other as we cope with this sudden and shocking tragedy.