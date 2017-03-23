Apartment fire in San Marcos displaces residents

An apartment complex caught on fire in San Marcos on Thursday. The fire is now under control.

According to the San Marcos Fire Department, the call for the apartment fire came in shortly after 1 pm. Firefighters responded to the fire at Champions Crossing Apartments located at 345 Champion Blvd.

Both the San Marcos and New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the scene.

Building 12 was damaged from the fire and residents were evacuated.

No injuries were reported. Volunteers with the Central Texas Red Cross are on their way to San Marcos to help people who have been displaced by the fire.

Volunteers are on their way to #SanMarcos to help people displaced by Champions Crossing apt fire. — Central TX Red Cross (@CenTexRedCross) March 23, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.