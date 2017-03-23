Another police officer impersonation incident reported in Kyle

The Hay's County Sheriff's Office has responded to another incident of someone impersonating a police officer.

Read Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for man impersonating a police officer

According to HCSO, deputies responded to this call on Thursday, March 23, 2017 shortly after 12 pm. In this incident, a male driver was on FM 2001 near Satterwhite Road in Kyle, Texas. A suspect in a vehicle matching the description of the pickup truck in the earlier incident on March 16, 2017 activated red and blue dash lights to pull over the driver.

The suspect took a long time to exit the pickup truck, causing concern to the driver.

The suspect then exited the pickup truck and shined a flashlight in a manner that the driver took as a command to exit his vehicle. The driver did not see any law enforcement markings on the pickup truck so he sped away.

The suspect returned to his pickup and followed the driver as he turned on to Goforth Road.

When the driver pulled in to a driveway of a residence, the suspect drove past him and left the area.

No further information was available to add to the description of the suspect or vehicle. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call 512-393-7896 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS(8477).