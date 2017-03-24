Two dead in rollover crash on 183

Austin-Travis County EMS says that two people are dead after a rollover crash on 183. Both are adult males.

The accident happened at 10798 S US Highway 183 southbound.

FINAL 10798 S Us 183 Hwy Sb- Medics have obtained DOS X 2, both adult male at rollover. No other pts found. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 24, 2017

