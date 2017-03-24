Two dead in rollover crash on 183

Posted:Mar 24 2017 08:25AM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 09:06AM CDT

Austin-Travis County EMS says that two people are dead after a rollover crash on 183. Both are adult males.

The accident happened at 10798 S US Highway 183 southbound.

FOX 7 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.


