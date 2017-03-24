Austin ISD Nacho Average Food Truck

Posted:Mar 24 2017 05:02PM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 06:09PM CDT

Austin ISD has a new food truck thanks to a $608,000 grant from the Life Time Foundation. 

The food truck is called Nacho Average Food Truck, but nachos won't be served. Instead the truck will serve up healthy burgers with an international flair to schools across the district. 

The Life Time Foundation is a public charity, founded by Life Time Fitness. 

AISD agreed to remove the foundation's "harmful seven" ingredients from school menus, including unhealthy fats and artificial colors and flavors. 

The grant also funded the expansion of other food programs. 

"It's not just the food truck that we're using to reinvent school meals, it's our breakfast in the classroom programs, salad bars at every campus, and culinary training and equipment that really help our teams to scratch cook more food and again, bring that freshness, the nutrition, the quality that our students deserve," AISD Nutrition and Culinary Director Anneliese Tanner said.


