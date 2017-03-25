Man charged in death of three-month-old infant

The Killeen Police Department has made an arrest in the death of a three-month-old infant. 21-year-old Zachary Kadetz was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child on Friday, March 24, 2017.

The name of the infant is not being released at this time.

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road shortly after 8 pm on Saturday, February 18, 2017 after receiving a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers immediately began to perform CPR. Once the Killeen Fire Department Paramedics arrived, the three-month-old was transported to McLane Children's Hospital.

The infant died at the hospital on Friday, February 24, 2017.

An autopsy was performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, Zachary Kadetz, had intentionally caused the injuries to the three-month-old infant. Kadetz is currently in jail with a bond of $1,000,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.