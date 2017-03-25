Child killed after being hit by car in Austin Local News Child critically injured after being hit by car in Austin UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says the female child has died.

#APD Traffic Fatality @ 1401 East Rundberg Lane-PIO12 responding to scene-brief time to be determined .WC7 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 25, 2017

A child was critically injured after being hit by a car in northeast Austin on Saturday.

Medics and first responders on scene near 1401 E Rundberg Ln (16:14) Auto v Pedestrian with pedi pt. Critical injuries reported. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 25, 2017

According to APD, first responders responded to the 1400 block of East Rundberg lane shortly after 4 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 after a car struck a child. The child was treated on scene and then taken to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas with critical life-threatening injuries.

The child that was hit is under five-years-old.

FINAL1401 E Rundberg Ln- 1 child <5yo txpt'd to DCMC w/critical-life threatening injuries. No other pts. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 25, 2017

The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene. APD is currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.