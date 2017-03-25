Child killed after being hit by car in Austin

Posted:Mar 25 2017 05:16PM CDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 07:26PM CDT

UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says the female child has died.

 

WATCH APD PRESS CONFERENCE 

 

 

A child was critically injured after being hit by a car in northeast Austin on Saturday. 

 

 

According to APD, first responders responded to the 1400 block of East Rundberg lane shortly after 4 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 after a car struck a child. The child was treated on scene and then taken to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas with critical life-threatening injuries. 

The child that was hit is under five-years-old. 

 

 

The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene. APD is currently investigating. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


