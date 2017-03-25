Highway 183 reopens after semi-truck fire shut it down Local News HIghway 183 reopens after semi-truck fire shut it down Highway 183 has reopened after being shut down for several hours. The northbound portion of the highway was shut down near Lake Creek parkway for several hours after a semi-truck crashed and caught on fire.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the semi-truck hit a cement barrier in the median and caught fire around 4 30 am on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The fuel tanks in semi-trucks are upwards of 100 to 150 gallons. According to firefighters, a lot of fuel made it on the ground.

The driver was able to get out of the burning truck, he was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials with the fire department say water is ineffective on fuel fires. The highway had to be shut down for several hours while hazmat crews used special equipment and foam to put out the flames.