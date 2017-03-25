Man killed while attempting to cross I-35 Local News Man killed while attempting to cross I-35 The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on I-35.

According to police, a driver called 911 to report a body in the middle of the road on Friday night. Police believe the man was crossing the highway when he was hit by at least three cars.

"He is a white male, looks middle aged, and was going eastbound to westbound. We know for sure three vehicles, we don't know how many total," said Joseph Lorett an Austin police officer.

The Austin Pokice Department is working to identify the victim.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in this accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.