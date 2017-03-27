Police on lookout for suspect in deadly North Austin shooting

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Mar 27 2017 06:44AM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 06:44AM CDT

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in North Austin. They are still on the lookout for a suspect but say they don't believe the public is in danger.

Around 9:30  p.m. on March 26, police say they received several 9-1-1 calls of a man with traumatic injuries in the 300 block of Carmen Court. 

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not provided any further details. The name of the victim will be released once the family has been notified.


