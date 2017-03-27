Travis County Sheriff responds to Attorney General

Posted:Mar 27 2017 03:37PM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 03:37PM CDT

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez responded to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday after he announced that in order to receive grants, cities must comply with immigration laws. 

Hernandez maintains that Travis County's ICE policies are completely lawful.  

Travis County Sheriff’s Office is completely lawful and upholding the Constitution with our ICE policy. We are also in full compliance with 8 USC 1373. Our policy states in item #10 that “This policy in no way prohibits or restricts sending information to or requesting or receiving information from ICE regarding an individual’s immigration or citizenship status, and nothing in this policy shall be construed to prohibit or restrict TCSO personnel from exchanging information regarding the immigration or citizenship status of any individual with ICE."

Our ICE policy is in place to uphold our status as one of the safest counties in the nation as well as to reduce Travis County’s liability by requiring ICE to provide warrants rather than requests.

