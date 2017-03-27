Cap Metro headed to Round Rock

Posted:Mar 27 2017 08:04PM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 08:04PM CDT

Capital Metro Bus service is officially heading to Round Rock.

The Round Rock City Council voted unanimously March 23 and on Monday afternoon Cap Metro approved the agreement. The new routes will be around Round Rock, as well as a commuter focused route back and forth to downtown Austin during the week. 

The agreement is for five years but the first year will be a trial run and the city can cancel if things aren't working out. 

Service will start in early August. 


