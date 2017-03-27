APD identifies man shot and killed in North Austin Local News APD identifies man shot and killed in North Austin Police are searching for a shooting suspect accused of killing a man in North Austin Sunday night.

The investigation lasted for hours, which means several small children had to pass the crime scene Monday morning on their way to school.

Austin Police believe this was an isolated incident. But, violence continues to erupt in that North Austin neighborhood near Webb Middle School.

For neighbors, their front yard has turned into a murder scene.

"It was like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," says an anonymous neighbor.

You can see small children in the middle of it all as they board their school bus.

Many parents are concerned with their neighborhood.

"I hate it because I have a little boy of my own and I don't want him growing up here. I don't want him seeing that, I don't want him being around that kind of violence. I don't think kids should be around that kind of violence at all," says an anonymous neighbor.

Austin Police were called out to the 300 block of Carmen Court around 9:30 Sunday night. On arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds. They have identified him as 26-year-old Michael Blaylock. He was taken to UMC Brackenridge where he later died. Officers believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

"You live down here, you sleep with one eye open. This is a very dangerous neighborhood when it comes to drugs, domestic violence and all that," says anonymous neighbor.

Back in December there was a SWAT standoff down the street on Twin Crest Drive. In that case, two women were fighting outside. Police say a man got involved and pistol-whipped one of them.

Then he reportedly went into one of the apartments with a weapon. As a precaution, people living nearby were evacuated. The man ultimately surrendered.

"No one is safe over here. You could get caught in the cross-fire or whatever. Not what I was brought up around or anything like that. I've never experienced anything like this as much as these kids have," says anonymous neighbor.

A study by the Department of Justice shows that:

Children's exposure to violence, whether as victims or witnesses, is often associated with long-term physical, psychological, and emotional harm. They are also at a higher risk of engaging in criminal behavior later in life and becoming part of a cycle of violence.

Parents hope their North Austin neighborhood will change for the better.

"Community programs or something. Something to get the kids involved, get them out of here and try to restore some sort of, i guess you would say, civilization here," says anonymous neighbor.

Austin Police do not believe the general public is in danger but the suspect is still on the loose.

If you see anything suspicious you're asked to call 911.

