DPS looking for leads to help solve 2007 Fredericksburg murder

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:18PM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 01:18PM CDT

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public for help in solving the 2007 murder of Linda Muegge in Fredericksburg. At the time of her death, Muegge was the owner of The Peasant Kitchen.

Investigators believe that 55-year-old Muegge returned to her home on May 14, 2007 at around 5:30 p.m. A little more than two hours later at around 7:50 p.m. witnesses reported Muegge's house on fire.

Muegge was found dead in the home after the fire was put out and autopsy determined that blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

Officials say a reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before next month's featured case is announced. The Gillespie County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 associated with this case.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).  All tips are anonymous.

You can also submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website here or you can call 1-800-346-3243.


