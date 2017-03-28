APD on lookout for person of interest in March 26 deadly shooting

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:42PM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 01:42PM CDT

The Austin Police Department says it is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Karl Ray Stokes. Stokes is a person of interest in the March 26 shooting death of Michael Blaylock.

26-year-old Blaylock was shot and died of his injuries at around 9:30 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court. Police believe 20-year-old Stokes may have information in regards to this murder. Stokes also currently has outstanding felony warrants.

APD is asking that anyone with information on where Stokes is, anyone with information about the homicide or the victim and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area in the evening hours of March 26 to call any of the following numbers:

APD Homicide Tip Line - 512-477-3588

APD Homicide Main Line - 512-974-5210

Crime Stoppers (ANONYMOUSLY) - 512-472-8477 (TIPS)


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories