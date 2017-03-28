Van Wisse pleads guilty in 1983 murder of Laurie Stout

The man suspected of killing a woman back in 1983 pleaded guilty. Robert Van Wisse surrendered to authorities in January six weeks after he was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List and more than 30 years after the crime.

It was an emotional time in the courtroom with as many as 10 Travis County deputies in the room at any given time as the family of Laurie Stout faced Van Wisse and got to tell him what they've been through for the past three decades.

FOX 7's Casey Claiborne was there and will much more on what happened in the courtroom coming up on FOX 7 News at 5.