Van Wisse pleads guilty in 1983 murder of Laurie Stout

Booking photo of Robert Van Wisse
Booking photo of Robert Van Wisse
By: Casey Claiborne

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:51PM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 01:51PM CDT

The man suspected of killing a woman back in 1983 pleaded guilty. Robert Van Wisse surrendered to authorities in January six weeks after he was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List and more than 30 years after the crime.

It was an emotional time in the courtroom with as many as 10 Travis County deputies in the room at any given time as the family of Laurie Stout faced Van Wisse and got to tell him what they've been through for the past three decades.

FOX 7's Casey Claiborne was there and will much more on what happened in the courtroom coming up on FOX 7 News at 5.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories