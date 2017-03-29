Storms roll through Central Texas Local News Storms roll through Central Texas Lots of thunder and lightning and heavy rain in some areas as storms rolled through Central Texas overnight. Pea sized hail was also reported by FOX 7 viewers in some places as well.

A few watches and warnings had been issued but there are none in effect now.

FOX 7's Zack Shields will have more on the storms and his full forecast on Good Day Austin until 10 AM.