Bats found in Georgetown test positive for rabies

Posted:Mar 29 2017 11:14AM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 11:14AM CDT

Officials say that a bat found in Georgetown on March 23 has tested positive for rabies. The bat was collected at Pickett Elementary School by Georgetown Animal Services.

The bat was sent to a lab for testing and positive rabies virus results were indicated on March 24. Notices were posted at Pickett on March 27.

Another bat collected at a nearby residence on March 19 tested positive for rabies on March 21.

Officials don't believe that any people or pets have been exposed to the rabies from the bats but urge people to protect pets by making sure they have a current rabies vaccination.

To report a bat or other animal that you believe may have rabies, call the 24-hour number for the Georgetown Police Department at (512) 930-3510. An animal control officer will respond to the report. 

For questions or concerns about rabies, contact the Williamson County and Cities Health District at (512) 943-3660. If you have concerns about possible contact with a bat, contact the Health District or your health care provider.

For information about rabies in animals, see the Texas Department of State Health Services rabies page here.

The Georgetown Animal Shelter is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 20, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, contact the shelter at (512) 930-3592. The Animal Shelter is located at 110 W.L. Walden Drive.
 


