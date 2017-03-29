Fort Hood solider from Georgetown killed in motorcycle crash

Photo courtesy Fort hood Public Affairs Office.
Posted:Mar 29 2017 11:27AM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 11:27AM CDT

Fort Hood officials says Sgt. Jonathan Garrett Garcia died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on March 26 in Harker Heights.

29-year-old Sgt. Garcia, whose home is listed in Georgetown, entered active-duty service in April 2007 as a motor transport He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since November 2016.

Sgt. Garcia deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from May 2009 to May 2010 and in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from April 2011 to February 2012. He received numerous awards and decorations including a Purple Heart.

The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating the crash.

 


