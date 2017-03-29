WilCo deupty puts down aggressive dog after it attacks woman

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that one of its deputies prevented an aggressive dog from attacking a second victim on March 29.

The sheriff's office responded to the 1300 block of Tamayo Drive in Austin and the deputy patrolling the area saw a female on the side of the road with wounds to her arm. The woman said she'd been attacked by an aggressive dog and that it was on the loose.

The deputy searched for the dog and located it just as it was going to attack a smaller dog being walked by a couple, the sheriff's office says. The deputy put the attacking dog down.

The 35-year-old woman who was attacked was taken to the hospital with serious wounds to her arm.