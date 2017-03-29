APD looking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

Posted:Mar 29 2017 11:41AM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 11:41AM CDT

The Austin Police Department is looking for help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Police are investigating the possibility that several cases could be linked or related.

Different female victims were approached by a person with a handgun, or robbed at gunpoint, at 1071 Clayton lane in Austin on the following dates and times:

  • 03/13/2017, at about 8:05 a.m.
  • 03/20/2017, at about 10:21 p.m.
  • 03/22/2017, at about 6:26 a.m.
  • 03/22/2017, at about 10 a.m.
  • 03/23/2017, at about 6:36 a.m.

The victims described the person who approached them as a tall, thin, black male.One of the victims met with a forensic sketch artist and a composite sketch was created.

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS .

 


