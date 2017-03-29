Justin Timberlake headlining Formula 1

Photo by Roman Coronado 
Photo by Roman Coronado 

Posted:Mar 29 2017 11:54AM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 11:54AM CDT

Circuit of the Americas announced Justin Timberlake will be headlining the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. 

COTA hosted Taylor Swift for the 2016 races, which brought in huge crowds. 

READ: Packed house Saturday for Formula One race and Taylor Swift concert

Timberlake will take the stage the night of October 21 following the day's track activities. 

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m.


