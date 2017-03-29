Traffic stop leads to drug bust

A traffic stop for expired paper tags led to a drug arrest on March 24.

Austin police officers pulled over 41-year-old Gabriel Navarro on East 12th Street. The stop led to probable cause to search his car, according to APD.

Officers discovered the following in the vehicle:

21 grams powder cocaine

2.8 ounces marijuana

1 Hi-point 9 mm handgun

Ammunition

2 scales

Paraphernalia

Bag of empty dime bags

Navarro was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and unlawfully carrying a handgun.