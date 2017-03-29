Third case of impersonating a police officer reported

The Hays County Sheriff's Office responded to another incident of someone impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop. This is the third incident that has been reported in the last week.

According to HCSO, a male motorist was on FM 2001 near Windy Hill Road when a pickup truck began following the motorist and activated red and blue emergency lights on Monday, March 29, 2017. The motorist believed he was being pulled over for a traffic stop.

The suspect, whom the motorist believed to be a police officer, was described as:

whlte male

approximately 5' 9"

medium build

medium length dark hair

wearing shorts and a t-shirt

When the motorist saw what the suspect was wearing he immediately drove off.

The pickup truck with the red and blue emergency lights did not follow the motorist.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler wants to remind citizens that if you are unsure of the legitimacy of a law enforcement traffic stop by an unmarked vehicle to follow some simple steps.

Alert the stopping officer that you are aware that they are attempting to stop you by activating your vehicle's emergency flashers and proceed to the nearest lighted area following the posted speed limit. You may call 911 to advise dispatch of your concerns and where you are stopping i.e. convenience store / church / restaurant. All law enforcement officers are required to carry official identification cards and can be requested to produce them to ensure you that they are peace officers; whether they are in uniform or plain clothes.

If you believe you have information regarding this case contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division or you may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS(8477). Remember, you may also submit information electronically from the link on the Hays County Crime Stoppers website or by using the free smartphone application, P3tips.

Information leading to the arrest and indictment of criminal suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000/ All calls are confidential and callers will remain anonymous. You do not have to give your name and you will not be required to testify in court.