Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to assaulting ICE officer

An undocumented immigrant has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal deportation officer.
23-year-old Mexican national Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal deportation officer last month in Austin, Texas, according to United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr.
By pleading guilty, Baltazar-Ramirez admitted that on Friday, February 10, 2017, he forcibly assaulted a federal officer and employee of the United States who was engaged in the performance of his official duties. As a result of the intentional assault, the federal deportation officer suffered bodily injury.
Baltazar-Ramirez remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing.
He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.