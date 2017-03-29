Illegal immigrant pleads guilty to assaulting ICE officer

Posted:Mar 29 2017 04:33PM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 04:33PM CDT

An undocumented immigrant has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal deportation officer. 

23-year-old Mexican national Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal deportation officer last month in Austin, Texas, according to United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr. 

By pleading guilty, Baltazar-Ramirez admitted that on Friday, February 10, 2017, he forcibly assaulted a federal officer and employee of the United States who was engaged in the performance of his official duties. As a result of the intentional assault, the federal deportation officer suffered bodily injury. 

Baltazar-Ramirez remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing. 

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. 


