Suspect arrested for string of aggravated robberies

(Austin Police Department)
Posted:Mar 30 2017 04:37PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 04:37PM CDT

The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect for aggravated robberies where different female victims were either approached by a subject with a handgun, or robbed at gunpoint. 

According to police, 27-year-old Willie Pierce has been taken into custody. 

His booking photo is unavailable at this time. 

Austin police officers believe Pierce was involved in aggravated robberies on each of the following dates:

  • Monday 03/13/2017, at about 8:05 a.m.
  • Monday 03/20/2017, at about 10:21 p.m.
  • Wednesday 03/22/2017, at about 6:26 a.m.
  • Wednesday 03/22/2017, at about 10:21 p.m.
  • Thursday 03/23/2017, at about 6:36 a.m. 

According to police, different female victims were either approached by a subject with a handgun, or robbed at gunpoint, by a thin, tall Black male on the dates listed above. The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is investigating the possibility that the cases are related or linked. 

If you have information related to these robberies, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. 


