Search for car, driver after fatal hit-and-run

Posted:Mar 30 2017 05:05PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 05:05PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is searching for the driver and car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Ronnie Lee Hall. 

The vehicle is described as a 2004 silver Volvo S60. 

According to police, officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle shortly before 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Anderson Lane on Friday, March 24, 2017. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the victim pedestrian, Ronnie Lee Hall was crossing the eastbound lane of East Anderson Lane when he was struck by the Volvo's front right side. 

Hall was transported to University Medical Center at Brackenridge Hospital with critical injuries. He succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017. 

Hall had five previous convictions of Pedestrian in the Roadway offenses. 

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512)974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app. 

At this time, this is Austin's 16th fatal traffic crash of 2017. 

At this time in 2016, there were 14 fatal crashes. 


