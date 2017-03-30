Over 40 residents displaced from apartment fire

(Austin Fire Department)
(Austin Fire Department)

Posted:Mar 30 2017 10:27PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 10:27PM CDT

At least 43 residents are without a home after an apartment complex fire in northwest Austin. 

 

 

According to the Austin Fire Department, it happened at the Westwood apartment complex right off Lake Creek Parkway and Mellow Meadow Drive. The apartment complex is located right across from Westwood High School. 

At least sixteen units were damaged in the blaze. There were no reported injuries. 

The Austin Fire Department is currently investigating what led to the fire. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


