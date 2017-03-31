SWAT situation at North Austin motel

Posted:Mar 31 2017 06:24AM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 06:24AM CDT

The Austin Police Department is involved in a SWAT situation with a man who has barricaded himself inside a room at the Budget Inn Motel near SB I-35 and Rundberg.

Investigators say a husband and wife got into a fight in a room and that the woman called police around 3 a.m. because she felt threatened and was scared to leave.

When officers arrived, the woman was able to safely get out but the man refused to come out.

APD says the man threatened officers and told them he had a gun. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


