APD on lookout for second person of interest in March 26 shooting

Posted:Mar 31 2017 09:48AM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 09:48AM CDT

The Austin Police Department is on the lookout for a second person of interest in the March 26 shooting death of Michael Blaylock.

Recently APD announced it was looking for Karl Ray Stokes. Now police are asking the public for help in finding Marvin Jermaine Flint. 21-year-old Flint is currently wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm which is a third degree felony.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

26-year-old Blaylock was shot and died of his injuries at around 9:30 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court on March 26. Police believe Stokes and Flint may have information in regards to this murder.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories