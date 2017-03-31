APD on lookout for second person of interest in March 26 shooting

The Austin Police Department is on the lookout for a second person of interest in the March 26 shooting death of Michael Blaylock.

Recently APD announced it was looking for Karl Ray Stokes. Now police are asking the public for help in finding Marvin Jermaine Flint. 21-year-old Flint is currently wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm which is a third degree felony.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

26-year-old Blaylock was shot and died of his injuries at around 9:30 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court on March 26. Police believe Stokes and Flint may have information in regards to this murder.