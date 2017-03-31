APD K9 dies as a result of cancer

Mar 31 2017

Updated:Mar 31 2017 12:11PM CDT

The Austin Police Department has announced that one of its K9s has died as a result of cancer. APD Patrol K9 Blitz was laid to rest by Officer Darrin Lahr, his family and the APD family. Blitz had been diagnosed with Multifocal Large Cell Lymph sarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Blitz began his service with APD in September 2008 and served until his death on March 29. He served with the Patrol K9 Unit assigned to Special Operations. Blitz patrolled the streets his entire career with Officer Lahr and made 100 arrests.

APD says Blitz was a single purpose police K9, whose primary responsibility was supporting police officers and specialized units with apprehending criminals.


