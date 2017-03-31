Austin father sharing story about caring for child with disabilities Local News Austin father sharing story about caring for child with disabilities An Austin father is on a mission to share what it's like to care for a child with disabilities. The launch of his new book "And Yet We Rise" coincides with the day of this year's Rosedale Ride which is the AISD school his daughter loved.

"And Yet We Rise" is a graphic novel that tells the good, bad and the ugly of what it's like to care for someone who is disabled. It's a book the Borden family says they desperately wanted when their daughter Savannah was born.

The Rosedale Ride is April 1. It starts at the Samsung Campus. Proceeds go to The Rosedale Foundation which supports the school.

"And Yet We Rise" is available on Amazon on the same day. There's also an open mic at Malvern Books on April 2.

Get more information about the Rosedale Ride here.