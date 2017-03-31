Kyle police on lookout for aggravated robbery suspect

Kyle police are on the lookout for an aggravated robbery suspect. The suspects fits a similar description for a suspicious person that San Marcos police is looking for.

Police in Kyle are investigating the robbery that happened on March 30 at an IHOP restaurant at around 12:15 a.m. The male suspect robbed customers and employees at gunpoint and then fled on foot to the south of the store. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses describe the suspect as follows:

Black male

Thin build

Approximately 5'10" - 6'0"

Last seen wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt with light colored sleeves, gray shorts, black socks and shoes with a blue bandana covering his face.

That description is similar to the suspicious person who tried to enter a locked restaurant about 30 minutes before the Kyle incident.

A spokesperson for the City of San Marcos says San Marcos police were dispatched to the Wing Stop at 913 Hwy 80 at around 11:45 p.m. to investigate reports of a suspicious person with a handgun.

Witnesses told police that a black male in a hoodie with light colored sleeves approached the business and tried the door. When he found it was locked he passed in front of the store and turned back, tired the door again and brandished a handgun in view of people still eating at the restaurant.

The suspect reportedly ran off toward the direction of I-35.

If anyone has information about this person, Kyle and San Marcos police are asking the public to call the non-emergency numbers for either department:

Kyle Police 512-268-3232

San Marcos Police 512-753-2108