Austin Pets Alive! seeking donations for kitten burned in brush fire

(Austin Pets Alive!)
(Austin Pets Alive!)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Mar 31 2017 03:59PM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 05:29PM CDT

Austin Pets Alive! received four kittens that were accidentally burned during a controlled brush fire. Three of the kittens suffered minor injuries but one kitten is fighting for its life. The nonprofit organization is asking the public for donations to help ensure the fourth kitten receives the necessary treatments. 

According to APA!, a controlled brush fire was taken place in a field where a nest of kittens was hidden. When the kittens were discovered they were rescued as quickly as possible and taken to the nearest shelter. 

The shelter then turned to the Austin Pets Alive! clinic for emergency help.

Staff at Austin Pets Alive! have named the seal point Siamese kitten who was badly damaged Lightning. She is currently being treated with antibiotics, pain medications, topical cream, eye drops and love. The staff is estimating treatments for Lightning's injuries to run as high as a thousand dollars. 

If you are interested in donating to Lightning's ongoing treatment, click here

To receive future updates on Lightning and the other kittens, click here


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories