Austin Pets Alive! seeking donations for kitten burned in brush fire

Austin Pets Alive! received four kittens that were accidentally burned during a controlled brush fire. Three of the kittens suffered minor injuries but one kitten is fighting for its life. The nonprofit organization is asking the public for donations to help ensure the fourth kitten receives the necessary treatments.

According to APA!, a controlled brush fire was taken place in a field where a nest of kittens was hidden. When the kittens were discovered they were rescued as quickly as possible and taken to the nearest shelter.

The shelter then turned to the Austin Pets Alive! clinic for emergency help.

Staff at Austin Pets Alive! have named the seal point Siamese kitten who was badly damaged Lightning. She is currently being treated with antibiotics, pain medications, topical cream, eye drops and love. The staff is estimating treatments for Lightning's injuries to run as high as a thousand dollars.

