APD announces No Refusal DWI initiative to run through September

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Mar 31 2017 04:12PM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 04:38PM CDT

The Austin Police Department has announced that a Weekend No Refusal DWI initiative which began the weekend of January 6, 2017 will run each weekend through September 2017. 

According to police, each initiative will be in effect from 9 pm to 5 am on Friday and Saturday nights. 

 

 

As with previous No Refusal initiatives, during these dates/times there will be detectives available to assist in applying for a blood search warrant in those cases where a suspect under arrest for DWI refuses to provide a voluntary sample of breath or blood.

By expanding the No Refusal initiative to all weekends instead of just holidays, APD hopes to deter drinking and driving when it is most likely to occur. The expansion of the initiative is made possible by grants from the Texas Department of Transportation.

“No Refusal is not about making as many arrests as we can,” said Lt. Blake Johnson with APD’s Highway Enforcement Unit. "It is about keeping unsafe drivers off Austin roadways and keeping the public safe. No Refusal ensures that we have solid blood alcohol content evidence of every arrest and as such enhances our ability to prosecute people who drive drunk and put others in danger.”

Weekends are often associated with parties and gatherings in which alcohol is present.

This initiative is to remind everyone that their area law enforcement agencies encourage them to make the responsible choice not to drive if they are impaired in any way. Know before you go, get home safe.


