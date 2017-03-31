Search for two suspects after robbery at drive-up ATM

(Round Rock Police Department)
(Round Rock Police Department)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Mar 31 2017 04:51PM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 04:51PM CDT

The Round Rock Police Department is searching for two suspects after a victim was robbed while making a deposit at the drive-up ATM of the Chase Bank on University Boulevard. 

According to police, officers responded to an aggravated robbery shortly before 11:30 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2017. When officers arrived on scene, they met with the victim who stated he was making a deposit when the suspects approached him. One of the suspects was armed with a gun. 

The suspects demanded that the victim give them his deposit. The victim cooperated with the suspects who then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as two black males who were wearing masks, dark sweatshirts, and black pants. One of the suspects also had a light blue baseball cap on.

Both of these individuals are considered to be armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to contact the Round Rock Police. 


