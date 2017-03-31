Chilling 911 calls reveal truck driver was all over road before crashing into church bus

Minutes before this week's bus crash that took 13 lives, 911 calls were coming in about the driver of a white pickup truck swerving through traffic on Highway 83 near Concan.

"I've already called Uvalde. I'm following this guy, he's in a white Dodge dually. He's all over the road, both sides, Somebody needs to stop this guy, we're getting close to Concan," said a 911 caller.

Read 13 killed after bus crash near Garner State Park

The calls were released by the Real County Sheriff's Office.

"We're talking about safety, somebody needs to get this guy off the road. He's going to hit somebody head on or he's going to kill his own damn self, somebody needs to get this guy off the road," the caller said.

The same caller called again minutes later. "I got this guy on video hitting this bus head on. Y'all got to get a Life Flight...I hope they already called Life Flight, this bus is full of elderly people," he said.

20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, the driver of that truck -- survived the crash.

Read Names of victims of New Braunfels church bus crash released

Witnesses claim Young was texting behind the wheel.

The bus was carrying 14 senior citizens from First Baptist Church New Braunfels. They were on their way back from a 3-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey. 13 senior citizens were killed.

64-year-old Rose Mary Harris is the only survivor from First Baptist.

She is recovering in a San Antonio hospital.

Read Federal investigation into deadly church bus crash

Pastor Brad McLean spoke with the press Thursday morning. "Our hope as a church is that we make much of Jesus during this time. Many might ask the question: 'why would God allow this to happen?' I can't answer that question," McLean said.

But McLean says he trusts God's perfect plan.

"I also encourage people to pray for the family of the driver of the other vehicle. That family is hurting. I encourage that we show grace to them. We pray for them and show love for them," McLean said.

We're learning more about those who lost their lives on the bus.

"We won't see those faces walking in the door," McLean said.

Faces like Murray Barrett, a 67-year-old retired teacher from New Braunfels. He was driving the bus.

Read New Braunfels church leaning on faith after bus crash kills 13 senior citizens

On Thursday we spoke with Glenn Timmerman. He heard about the crash on the news. His friend Harold Barber was on the bus. "My first thought: 'Oh I hope not Harold. Not on there.' When I saw his name on the news my heart just dropped. And I started praying," Timmerman said. "He was a devout Christian and a wonderful man...that's all I can say."

First Baptist sent FOX 7 an e-mail. They said they've received an outpouring of support from around the world... even from as far away as Norway and Germany.

Flags in #NewBraunfels are at half staff today in remembrance of the 13 senior citizens who lost their lives in bus crash. @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/QyFRoL5UNF — Casey Claiborne (@CaseyOnFOX7) March 31, 2017





A Tragedy Relief Fund has been set up to accept donations for the families. To donate, click here.