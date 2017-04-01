Man falls over 50ft at Barton Creek Greenbelt

Posted:Apr 01 2017 02:19PM CDT

First responders were called to the Barton Creek Greenbelt on Saturday after a man fell over 50 feet off a cliff. 

 

 

According to ATCEMS, reports started coming in shortly after 12 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2017 about a man who had fallen off the cliffs into the creek in the Barton Creek Greenbelt along the 3500 block of South Lamar. 

Emergency responders made contact with the patient about a mile back from the trail. The patient suffered significant injuries and was treated briefly on scene before being transported by STAR Flight. 

 

 

The patient was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical life-threatening injuries. 

The Austin Police Department is investigating. According to the Austin Fire Department, the cliffs where the victim fell off of are between 50 and 100 feet. The victim is believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old. 

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


