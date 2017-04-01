Train hits pedestrian in downtown Austin, kills man

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian vs auto collision in downtown Austin.

UPDATE train vs ped: location changed to ~1600 W 5th, @austinfiredept hasty team has made pt contact & is reporting obvious DOS, MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 2, 2017

According to Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services, the accident occurred in the 1600 block of West 5th Street shortly after 10 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2017. First responders quickly responded to the scene but the male victim was dead on arrival.

FINAL train vs pedestrian: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained DOS pronouncement ~30s male patient — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 2, 2017

The victim is described as a male in his thirties.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.