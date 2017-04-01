Train hits pedestrian in downtown Austin, kills man

Posted:Apr 01 2017 10:25PM CDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 11:06PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian vs auto collision in downtown Austin. 

 

 

According to Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services, the accident occurred in the 1600 block of West 5th Street shortly after 10 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2017. First responders quickly responded to the scene but the male victim was dead on arrival. 

 

 

The victim is described as a male in his thirties. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


