Fatal charter bus crash on Highway 71 leaves three dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that left three people dead.

#ATXTraffic Fatality ~26800blk W SH 71: Expect closures and delays. Avoid the area and select alternate routes. Watch for responders onscene — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 2, 2017

According to ATCEMS, a multiple vehicle collision, including a charter bus, occurred in the 26800 block of westbound State Highway 71 in the early morning of Sunday April 2, 2017.

When first responders arrived, they discovered three female victims dead on scene.

All three victims were described as women in their twenties.

UPDATE 26800blk W Sh 71: #ATCEMSMedics have cancelled @STAR_Flight_TC & all other incoming EMS units, reporting 3 DOS & unk other involved — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 2, 2017

According to DPS, all three victims were in a car.

DPS: Three people in car dead after crashing with Charter Bus on 71 near Fall Creek Rd. Troopers leading investigation. @fox7austin — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX7) April 2, 2017

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.