Fatal charter bus crash on Highway 71 leaves three dead

Posted:Apr 02 2017 02:47AM CDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 03:04AM CDT

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that left three people dead. 

 

 

According to ATCEMS, a multiple vehicle collision, including a charter bus, occurred in the 26800 block of westbound State Highway 71 in the early morning of Sunday April 2, 2017.

When first responders arrived, they discovered three female victims dead on scene. 

All three victims were described as women in their twenties. 

 

 

According to DPS, all three victims were in a car. 

 

 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories