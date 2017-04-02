TEAM COVERAGE: Local weather conditions and advisories

FOX 7 has up-to-date information on local weather conditions and advisories.

Remember the saying: Turn Around, Don't Drown! If there's water over the road, go back and find another route. It is illegal to drive around barricades at a flooded low water crossing.

These are the current counties under a watch or warning:

Bastrop County

Flash Flood Watch until 4 pm on 04/02/2017

Bell County

Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm on 04/02/2017

Lampasas County

Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm on 04/02/2017

Lee County

Flash Flood Watch until 4 pm on 04/02/2017

Milam County

Areal Flood Advisory until 3:30 pm on 04/02/207

Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm on 04/02/2017

Williamson County

Flash Flood Watch until 4 pm on 04/02/2017

More than 37 crossings are currently closed. Click here to check the roads.

There are currently no watercraft bans in place.

You can click on these links for more resources about safety and cancelations of events:

