Texas church bus crash: Witness account highlights dangers of texting while driving

A witness who claims the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people on Wednesday, acknowledged he had been texting while driving — highlighting the danger of being on the phone behind the wheel.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein wouldn't comment Friday on whether texting might have played a role in the Wednesday collision on a two-lane road about 75 miles west of San Antonio, near the town of Concan. But officials have said the truck driver appeared to have crossed the center line.

Jennifer Morrison, the investigator in charge of the team from the National Transportation Safety Board, would only say that distracted driving will be among the issues investigated.

The witness, Jody Kuchler, a 55-year-old self-employed welder, told The Associated Press he and his girlfriend were driving back to their home in the nearby town of Leakey when he came across a truck that was driving erratically across the road.

Read more on FOX NEWS


