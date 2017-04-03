Haruka Weiser remembered one year later

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Apr 03 2017 06:28AM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 06:50AM CDT

One year after University of Texas student Haruka Weiser was murdered on campus, many are gathering for a memorial service on Monday night to honor her life. 

The president's office and student government are putting the ceremony together and hope it reminds people of the legacy she left on the UT campus. 

Weiser's body was found in Waller Creek last April. Investigators say she was headed home from dance practice when she was attacked and assaulted.

17-year-old Meechaiel Criner was indicted on a capital murder charge in her death. If convicted, the District Attorney's office says he faces life in prison. Since he was 17 at the time he is not eligible for the death penalty. 

The attack prompted the University to improve safety on campus, which included upgrades to lighting, security cameras and pathways. More emergency call boxes have also been added, along with more police presence. 

The student government is hosting Monday night's memorial service. It takes place at the Main Mall on campus at 8 p.m. The memorial is open to students, staff and the community. 

