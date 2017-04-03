Fatal rollover in Del Valle

Posted:Apr 03 2017 08:03AM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 08:17AM CDT

A man is dead after a crash in Del Valle Monday morning. 

Austin Travis County EMS says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday along Highway 71, just west of the airport. Officials say a man in his 30s was thrown from a vehicle after it rolled over during the crash. 

Medics performed CPR on him before rushing him to the South Austin Medical Center, where he died. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 


